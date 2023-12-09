'Wait Wait' for December 9, 2023: With Not My Job guest Fred Schneider

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Negin Farsad, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Fred Schneider and panelists Eugene Cordero, Paula Poundstone and Luke Burbank. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Charisma's Big Win; Introducing CosMc's; Helpful Holiday Hints

Panel Questions

It's A Wonderful Bedtime Story

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about a crime being solved, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz The B-52's Fred Schneider about Shaq

Fred Schneider is the singer and frontman for the B-52's and The Superions. He's the music legend behind "Love Shack" but how much does he love Shaq, and is it enough to answer our three questions about him?

Panel Questions

Saving the Climate in Style; PowerPoint Presents

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The One Thing You Need On a Cruise; Friendly Fish Eggs; The Cost of All That Marching

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what the Word of the Year will be in 2024.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.