Two-Minute Drill
Two-Minute Drill: Athletics Breaks Records in Federal Graduation & Graduation Success Rates

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published December 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST
SEMO Athletics

Southeast Missouri's Department of Athletics achieved another huge milestone, this time breaking records in both Federal Graduation and Graduation Success Rate.

SEMO accumulated a 69% Federal Graduation Rate (FGR) and 88% Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the 2013-14 to 2016-17 freshman cohorts, as part of the annual NCAA Division I Academic Performance Program released Wednesday. Athletics' FGR is 13% higher than SEMO's overall student body.

Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke said that the graduation success of Redhawk student-athletes is a testament to their hard work and dedication and demonstrates the commitment of coaches, faculty and staff to support the student-athletes throughout their academic journey.

Prior to this year, SEMO's highest FGR was 68% in 2011-12 and 2012-13. Its previous high in GSR was 87% during the 2014-15 academic year.

The NCAA GSR differs from the federal calculation in two important ways. First, the GSR holds colleges accountable for those student-athletes who transfer to their school. Second, the GSR does not penalize colleges whose student-athletes leave the institution in good academic standing.

Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
