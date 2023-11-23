Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Volleyball Student-Athletes Earn All-OVC Honors

SEMO Volleyball received multiple postseason awards at the Ohio Valley Conference Pre-Tournament banquet in Charleston, Ill. on Sunday night. Freshman Lucy Arndt was named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year, Libero Tara Beilsmith was tabbed the OVC Defensive Player of the Year, and seniors Marisa Guisti & Izzy Lukens were named to the All-OVC Second Team.

Arndt and Beilsmith were also both selected to the 2023 All-OVC First Team because of their conference awards.

Beilsmith finished the regular season ranked fourth all-time in NCAA history for career digs with 2,950 and trails third place all time by just three digs.

This season, Beilsmith has been selected as the OVC Defensive Player of the Week five separate times, and she finished the regular season ranked first in the nation in total digs, and second in digs per set.

The Defensive Player of the Year award marks back-to-back seasons for Tara Beilsmith garnering the award and is also her second-straight All-OVC First Team selection.

Freshman Lucy Arndt is the first Redhawk freshman since Emily Scannell in 2000 to win the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year award. Arndt landed on the OVC Player of the Week list seven different times during 2023 in either Freshman or Player of the Week fashion.

Middle blocker Marisa Guisti and setter Izzy Lukens landed on the All-OVC Second Team list for their 2023 season.

