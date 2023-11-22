City of Cape Issues Boil Water Advisory for Over 5,000 Customers Through Fri. Nov. 24th

Late Wednesday, the City of Cape sent an alert to residents about a burst water main a day before Thanksgiving.

Despite the inconvenience, holiday schedule, and cooler conditions, crews made the repair to the water main quickly, bringing it back into service by late afternoon for the city.

The City of Cape states the precautionary boil water advisory remains in effect for 5,747 Cape Girardeau addresses through 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24.

Affected properties were listed on their maps.

City of Cape Girardeau / https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/ The map of affected addresses for a boil water advisory was issued by the City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department late Wed. Nov. 22nd around 3 p.m. The damaged water main was repaired earlier in the day.

The main is repaired and water is flowing to all customers. There is no known contamination, but water safety testing and verification takes two days according to the city.

If you are a resident at one of the affected addresses, you should not consume tap water during this period through 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. unless otherwise notified. You may sign up for updates through their website.

Only use bottled water or water that has been boiled for 3-5 minutes for drinking, washing dishes, washing fruits and vegetables, making ice cubes, or brushing teeth.

On the City of Cape Girardeau's website, officials stated their regret for the inconvenience:

"On behalf of staff and partners, the City of Cape Girardeau is very sorry for this significant inconvenience over the holiday."

Up-to-date details can be found on the City of Cape's website.