Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Trio Earns OVC Weekly Honors

Southeast Missouri volleyball swept the Ohio Valley Conference Weekly Honors list as Lucy Arndt, Tara Beilsmith, and Izzy Lukens were all recognized for their performances last week.

Lucy Arndt won offensive player and freshman of the week. Arndt set a new season & career-high in kills with 34 against Western Illinois on Friday night in the Redhawks 3-2 victory.

The freshman from Freeport, Ill. rattled off 66 kills and a .275 hitting-percentage over the three matches last week.

Libero Tara Beilsmith won Defensive Player of the Week after she finished the week with 104 digs over 12 sets for an 8.67 dig-per-set ratio.

In addition to the award, Beilsmith's effort moved her to fourth all-time in the NCAA's history for career digs. She now sits at 2,832 digs for her career after finishing Friday & Saturday with a 39 digs and a 48 digs performance, respectively.

Senior Izzy Lukens won OVC Setter of the Week leading SEMO to a .255 hitting-percentage over the week. Lukens dished out a new season and career-high 69 assists on Friday night's win against Western Illinois on her way to 159 total assists for the week.

She finished the week with 11 kills and 23 digs as well.

The trio has racked up 16 weekly honors so far in 2023. This week's awards mark the seventh for Lucy Arndt, the fourth for Tara Beilsmith, and the fifth for Izzy Lukens.

The Redhawks, who are tied for first place in the OVC, will be back in action at Tennessee Tech this weekend as they continue to vie for a conference championship and rights to host the OVC Tournament.

