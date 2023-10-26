Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Duo Earns OVC Weekly Honors

A pair of Redhawk student-athletes were awarded Ohio Valley Conference weekly honors this week.

Sophia Elfrink was named the Ohio Valley Conference Goalie of the Week, for her performances against Southern Indiana and UT Martin this past week. This is the Sophomores' third goalkeeper of the week honor this season.

Elfrink played in all 180 minutes of both games and recorded her eighth and ninth shutouts of the season.

She leads the OVC in shutouts while notching 69 total saves on the year. She added five saves a piece in both games this past week.

The SEMO Soccer team plays in the opening round of the OVC Tournament this evening as the seven seed. The Redhawks play #6 Eastern Illinois inn Edwardsville.

Senior wide receiver Ryan Flournoy became the first Southeast Missouri football player to win a Big South-OVC Association weekly honor this season when he was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week Monday.

A native of Hazelcrest, Illinois, Flournoy exploded for 203 receiving yards and one touchdown on six catches in SEMO's road victory at Tennessee Tech. His 203 receiving yards marked a single-game high in the Big South-OVC this year.

Flournoy averaged 33 yards per reception and scored on a career long 89-yard catch in the first quarter, the third-longest touchdown reception in SEMO football history. His 203 yards rank sixth-most in a game among Football Championship Subdivision players in 2023.

The Redhawks, who are tied for first place in the conference, play their final non-conference game tomorrow at Nicholls State in Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.