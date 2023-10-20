When the proverbial 'seat at the table' is not what you expect it to be

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Loudmouths.

When Lilly Singh became the first bisexual woman of color to host a late night network TV show, she thought she got a seat at the table. But she found a situation where it was impossible to succeed.

About Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh is a comedian, actress, producer, writer and content creator who got her start on YouTube in 2010. Until June 2021, she was executive producer and host of the NBC late night talk show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, and was the first person of Indian descent to host a major U.S. broadcast network late night talk show.

Singh has her own production company, Unicorn Island Productions. She appears in the second season of the Hulu comedy Dollface, and most recently she starred in the Disney+ comedy series, The Muppets Mayhem.

