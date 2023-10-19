Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Student-Athletes Break All-Time Records

Two Redhawk student-athletes broke Ohio Valley Conference records last weekend, and they are now the all-time best in the history of the league.

Senior libero Tara Beilsmith became the all-time leader in digs in OVC history on Saturday, as the Redhawks swept Tennessee State. Heading into the match, Beilsmith needed just 21 digs to break Gina Rivera-Ortiz's record of 2,662 career digs. Leading 21-17 in the third set, Tara dug the 21st ball of the match to become the all-time digs leader in conference history.

Beilsmith broke the SEMO school record last season, while also leading the nation in digs and earning OVC Defensive Player of the Year honors. She will continue to add to her record as the first-place Redhawks finish their season over the next several weeks.

Meanwhile, on the gridiron, senior running back Geno Hess broke the OVC’s all-time rushing touchdown record. He ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday in the Redhawks Homecoming win over Eastern Illinois. Hess also broke the school record for all-purpose yards.

Hess now owns eight different all-time career program records for SEMO.

The Redhawks Football team is tied for first place in the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference at 2-0 in league play. They will return home to Houck Field on Saturday, Nov. 4 to host conference foe Robert Morris in the final home game of the season.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.