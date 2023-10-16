© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: EDvolution Center, a Grant for Light Therapy Research and SEMO Marching Band

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published October 16, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT
Jana Gerard, Dr. Santaneel Ghosh and Dr. Jim Daughters
Jana Gerard, Dr. Santaneel Ghosh and Dr. Jim Daughters

On this edition of the show, we talk with Jana Gerard and learn about SEMO's EDvolution Center.

Dr. Jim Daughters provides an update on happenings with the SEMO Marching Band and Dr. Santaneel Ghosh shares information about a grant that will provide for Light Therapy Research at Southeast.

Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
