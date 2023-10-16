"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: EDvolution Center, a Grant for Light Therapy Research and SEMO Marching Band
On this edition of the show, we talk with Jana Gerard and learn about SEMO's EDvolution Center.
Dr. Jim Daughters provides an update on happenings with the SEMO Marching Band and Dr. Santaneel Ghosh shares information about a grant that will provide for Light Therapy Research at Southeast.