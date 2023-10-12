Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Athletics Enhances Health & Well-Being Resources for Student-Athletes

SEMO Athletics has partnered with TimelyCare, a service that provides student-athletes the ability to access the care they need to succeed in advancing their education and empower them to confidently navigate their own health journeys.

SEMO recognizes the critical need for enhanced support of student mental health and well-being. This partnership is an extension of the University's health and counseling center resources with a long-term goal of improving student well-being and engagement.

Assistant Director of Athletics for Student Support Services and Senior Woman Administrator Betsy Wilcox said that TimelyCare increases campus resources by adding services that are convenient and on-demand, reducing the stigma of mental health issues and granting peace of mind to student-athletes and their families.

TimelyCare is the premier virtual health and well-being solution in higher education that serves as a 24/7 virtual extension of SEMO's campus health and counseling center resources. Students can access the TimelyCare platform from any mobile device at any time free of charge. On-demand medical care and mental health support – including TalkNow, Scheduled Counseling and Health Coaching – is available from licensed counselors in all 50 states. TimelyCare also provides an expansive library of self-guided resources and a peer support community to help students be well and thrive whenever or wherever they may be.

