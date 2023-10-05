Two-Minute Drill: Five Redhawks Earn OVC Honors

SEMO student-athletes continue to collect weekly accolades form the Ohio Valley Conference.

From Redhawks Soccer, Maddie Paulson earned OVC Defender of the Week and Sophia Elfrink was named the OVC Goalie of the Week for their performances against Lindenwood and SIUE.

Elfrink held both Lindenwood and SIUE scoreless. She had eight saves against Lindenwood and four saves against SIUE.

Paulson also helped SEMO's defense record back-to-back scoreless games. Paulsen scored the game-winning goal in the 89th minute at SIUE to secure the victory.

Hannah Eastman picked up OVC Runner of the Week honors for the second time this season for her performance at the Gans Creek Classic Cross Country Invitational.

The graduate student from Belleville, Ill. broke the 6000-meter school record placing tenth overall, finishing ahead of 225 athletes from 24 different conferences.

And last but not least, Tara Beilsmith and Lucy Arndt of SEMO Volleyball picked up honors yet again.

Beilsmith was tabbed as the league's defensive player of the week as the libero finished the weekend with 69 digs. She ranks top 10 in the nation in digs per set.

Meanwhile, Arndt was selected as the OVC Freshman of the Week for the fourth-straight week, as she finished the weekend with 29 kills for a .215 hitting-percentage.

SEMO volleyball will return to Houck Field House this weekend against UT Martin, with matches of Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

