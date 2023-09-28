Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Tennis Hosts Redhawks Invitational Friday and Saturday

Trinity Calinescu and Lera Valeeva each went undefeated at 4-0 in singles play to lead Southeast Missouri in its first fall competition at the Austin Peay Invitational.

SEMO participated in the event along with host Austin Peay, UAB, Cumberland and Chattanooga.

Overall, SEMO finished with 16 singles and four doubles wins in its first action of the 2023-24 campaign.

Vivian Lai followed with a 3-1 singles record, while newcomers Maja Bajorek, Ewa Czapulak and Juliette Talieu all picked up wins in their first SEMO competition. Bajorek and Czapulak added two wins apiece.

In doubles, Calinescu and Lai posted a team-best 2-2 mark.

The SEMO Tennis team swept the Ohio Valley Conference regular season and tournament championships last spring, posting a school-record 17 wins. The Redhawks went on to compete in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season, playing at #15 national seed Tennessee.

SEMO is back in action when it hosts its Redhawk Invitational this weekend at the Bierk Tennis Complex at Sprigg & Bertling. Play begins at 1 p.m. Friday, and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Western Illinois, SIU Edwardsville and Tennessee Southern complete the four-team tournament.

