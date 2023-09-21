Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Student-Athletes Pick Up OVC Weekly Honors

Four Redhawk student-athletes from three different sports were awarded Ohio Valley Conference weekly honors this week.

Sophia Elfrink of SEMO soccer earned OVC Co-Goalkeeper of the Week for her performance last week against Columbia College.

The sophomore from Columbia, Mo. registered her fourth clean sheet of the season en route to a 1-0 victory at Houck Field last Thursday night, including four saves. SEMO Soccer returns home on Sunday at 1 p.m. to host Eastern Illinois in the annual Meg Herndon Donate Life Match.

Izzy Lukens and Lucy Arndt of volleyball picked up honors for their performance at the KC Roos Classic this past weekend, each earning recognition for the second consecutive week.

Lukens was named Setter of the Week after registering 136 assists over the three-match weekend. She finished two matches with 51 total assists (KC & Austin Peay) and finished the tournament with a staggering 10.46 assists-per-set ratio.

Arndt earned her third Freshman of the Week award of the season after leading the Redhawks with 42 kills (3.23 KPS), including a .264 hitting percentage. Arndt was also active on the defensive side of the net, finishing with 30 digs.

Redhawks Volleyball is back at home this weekend against Morehead State, with matches at Houck Field House on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

And finally, Hannah Eastman was named OVC Runner of the Week. At the John McNichols Cross Country Invitational this past weekend, the senior from Belleville, Illinois finished sixth overall, finishing with a time of 17:35.5 which earned her a new personal best. She topped runners from three power five schools: Kansas State, Purdue, and Indiana.

