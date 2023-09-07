Two-Minute Drill: Houck Field Grand Opening Set for September 9, 2023

After two seasons of modified operations and limited capacity, the first phase of the Houck Field stadium construction will open Saturday, September 9, 2023, for the SEMO Football home opener. The #14-ranked Redhawks will host in-state conference rival Lindenwood in the MRV Banks Game Ball Brawl. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to wear red for a Red Out, and the first 3,000 fans will receive a commemorative Houck Field Grand Opening rally towel, courtesy of Montgomery Bank.

Renovations at Houck Field include a brand new south grandstand and seating, new concessions, restrooms and concourse. The new grandstand features two new premium seating areas, an expanded number of individual chairbacks at the 50-yard line that include cup holders, as well as new bleacher seating with backs. The turf and goal posts were also replaced as part of the project.

In addition to the new facility, SEMO Athletics is also improving the gameday experience for fans, beginning with tailgating and pregame opportunities. The celebration begins early at the Banterra Block Party on Bellevue Street, which opens at 2 pm. Tailgating directly in front of the stadium, will include food and beverages available for purchase, the Innovative Orthodontics Kids Zone and face painting for the young Redhawk fans, and a big screen to keep an eye on all the college football action throughout the afternoon. Redhawks Club members can enjoy complimentary food and drinks from Wings Etc. and Kohlfeld Distributing at the Redhawks Club Hospitality Tent. The Redhawk Walk will go through the Banterra Block Party at 4 p.m.

Fans will also want to get to their seats early for a special pregame show to celebrate the Grand Opening of Houck Field, which will feature the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team jumping into the stadium to deliver the game ball!

Tickets are available online at semoredhawks.com/tickets.