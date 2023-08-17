Two-Minute Drill: Volleyball Picked to Finish First in in Ohio Valley Conference

SEMO volleyball was selected to finish first in the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference predicted order of finish.

The league's head coaches and SIDs gave the Redhawks six first place votes, tying them with Tennessee Tech for the league lead.

The Redhawks return nearly every player from 2022 to the 2023 season, after the team made it to the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship game a season ago.

Graduate students Tara Beilsmith and Zoey Beasley landed on the 2023 All-OVC Preseason team.

A season ago, Beilsmith led the nation and the OVC with 773 total digs for the Redhawks. She ranked third in the nation and first in the conference in digs per set. Her 773 digs rank her first overall for the category in the SEMO program.

She was also selected to the 2022 All-OVC first team and was the defensive player of the year in the conference.

Zoey Beasley was also selected to the 2022 All-OVC first team a season ago after leading the Redhawks in kills (second in the conference) with 439. The 439-mark ranked third all-time on the SEMO single season kills list as she moved into fifth place on the all-time kills list, and she was named to the All-OVC First Team.

The Redhawks will open up their season with the SEMO Invitational at Houck Field House on Friday, August 25, at 11 a.m., CT. when they host Evansville.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.