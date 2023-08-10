Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Student-Athletes and Teams Earn OVC Academic Honors

Southeast Missouri student-athletes were recognized this week by the Ohio Valley Conference for their outstanding performances in the classroom in the 2022-23 academic year.

167 Redhawk student-athletes earned OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll recognition for last year. To be listed, recipients must have achieved at least a 3.25 grade point average and participated in their sport. SEMO had the third most Honor Roll student-athletes of any school in the OVC.

Meanwhile, 43 Redhawks earned the prestigious OVC Academic Medal of Honor, given annually to the student-athletes who achieve the highest grade point average in a Conference-sponsored sport. Every Academic Medal of Honor recipient for the 2022-23 academic year carried a perfect 4.0 grade point average. 43 Medal of Honor recipients was the second most of any school in the league.

And finally, three SEMO athletics programs brought home the OVC Team Academic Achievement Award for having the highest percentage of student-athletes with a 3.25 GPA or higher. The Redhawks women’s soccer, women’s tennis, and men’s track and field teams earned the awards.

The SEMO Athletic department’s academic accomplishments come on top of winning the OVC Commissioner’s Cup – given to the best overall athletics program in competition – for the second time in the past three years.

