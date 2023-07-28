Not everyone who commits fraud is greedy: the motivations of white-collar offenders.

It's easier than ever to commit white-collar crime, says forensic accountant Kelly Richmond Pope. One way to curb it, she says, is to support and encourage whistleblowers.

About Kelly Richmond Pope

Kelly Richmond Pope is a professor of forensic accounting at DePaul University who analyzes corporate crime. She is also the author of Fool Me Once: Scams, Stories, and Secrets from the Trillion-Dollar Fraud Industry. In 2017, Pope directed and produced the documentary All the Queen's Horses, which explores the largest municipal fraud in U.S. history. The documentary won an HBO Spotlight Award for Best Documentary and the Golden Laurels Award at the 2018 Beloit International Film Festival. Prior to joining the faculty at DePaul University, Pope worked in the forensic accounting practice at KPMG. She received her doctorate in accounting from Virginia Tech and is a licensed certified public accountant.

