Two-Minute Drill: Three Redhawks Land on 2023 HERO Sports Preseason All-America Team

Southeast Missouri running back Geno Hess, offensive lineman Zack Gieg and defensive back Lawrence Johnson made the 2023 HERO Sports Preseason All-America Team on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Hess picked up his first All-America accolade of the preseason, while Gieg and Johnson made their second preseason All-America team. Gieg and Johnson were also Athlon Sports Preseason All-Americans.

A native of Peoria, Illinois, Hess is back for his sixth season as his school's all-time leading rusher. He won both the Ohio Valley Conference's distinguished Offensive Player and Male Athlete of the Year awards in 2022. Hess was named to multiple All-America teams, as well.

Gieg, who hails from Morgan Hill, California is back after winning the prestigious Rimington Award as the top center in the Football Championship Subidvision a year ago.

Meanwhile, Johnson, a native of St. Louis, returns after earning First-Team All-OVC accolades and being named to three different All-America teams in 2022.

All-America selections were voted on by the HERO Sports FCS staff.

The Redhawks Football team has been ranked as high as 9th in the nation in preseason polls heading into the Fall campaign. They will open the season at Kansas State on September 2, followed by the home opener at the newly renovated Houck Field on September 9 against in-state rival Lindenwood.

