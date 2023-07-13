© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.Local support for the Two-Minute Drill is provided by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Earn ITA Scholar-Athlete and All-Academic Team Honors

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published July 13, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT
SEMO Athletics
/

The SEMO Redhawks earned Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team honors and four tennis student-athletes claimed Scholar-Athlete accolades during the 2023 season.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, individuals must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) for the current academic year and be listed on the institutional eligibility form. To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have a team grade point average of 3.2 or higher (on a 4.0 scale). As a team, SEMO recorded a 3.81 GPA with five of the seven players on its roster accumulating a perfect 4.0.

The Redhawks tennis program’s academic success reflected their excellence on the court this past season. For the second-straight season, SEMO won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title and punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The Redhawks, who also won the league's regular-season crown, swept the OVC championships for the first time in program history.

The Redhawks simply dominated throughout their spring campaign putting together an overall record of 17-3 and undefeated 5-0 mark in OVC action. The Redhawks tied a single-season program record in victories and put together a program record 16-match winning streak.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.

Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
See stories by Nate Saverino