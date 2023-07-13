Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Earn ITA Scholar-Athlete and All-Academic Team Honors

The SEMO Redhawks earned Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team honors and four tennis student-athletes claimed Scholar-Athlete accolades during the 2023 season.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, individuals must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) for the current academic year and be listed on the institutional eligibility form. To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have a team grade point average of 3.2 or higher (on a 4.0 scale). As a team, SEMO recorded a 3.81 GPA with five of the seven players on its roster accumulating a perfect 4.0.

The Redhawks tennis program’s academic success reflected their excellence on the court this past season. For the second-straight season, SEMO won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title and punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The Redhawks, who also won the league's regular-season crown, swept the OVC championships for the first time in program history.

The Redhawks simply dominated throughout their spring campaign putting together an overall record of 17-3 and undefeated 5-0 mark in OVC action. The Redhawks tied a single-season program record in victories and put together a program record 16-match winning streak.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.