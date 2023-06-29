© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.Local support for the Two-Minute Drill is provided by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Student-Athletes Celebrate Successful Year in the Classroom

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published June 29, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT
SEMO Athletics
/

In a title-driven 2022-23 season which saw Southeast Missouri win an unprecedented eight Ohio Valley Conference championships, Redhawk teams complemented their remarkable competitive success with another great year in the classroom.

The spring semester consisted of 12 sports achieving grade point averages over 3.0. SEMO's football team posted its highest mark in program history with a 3.05 GPA and the women's cross country team did the same with its department-high 3.84 GPA.

Overall, SEMO's Department of Athletics finished the spring semester with a 3.34 GPA and, for the year, accumulated a 3.35.

A total of 76 student-athletes received their degrees, including 18 in the fall and a record 58 in the spring. Additionally, 121 student-athletes made either the Dean's or President's Lists at SEMO.

The Redhawks began the 2022-23 campaign by registering a 3.36 GPA in the fall, its highest fall semester GPA in seven years. Eleven teams turned in a GPA of 3.1 or better that semester. SEMO's baseball (3.45), men's cross country (3.68), men's track & field (3.47) and football (2.97) teams all achieved their best fall term GPAs ever.

All this on top of another successful competition year in which SEMO captures its second OVC Commissioner’s Cup title in the past three seasons.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.

Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
See stories by Nate Saverino