Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Student-Athletes Celebrate Successful Year in the Classroom

In a title-driven 2022-23 season which saw Southeast Missouri win an unprecedented eight Ohio Valley Conference championships, Redhawk teams complemented their remarkable competitive success with another great year in the classroom.

The spring semester consisted of 12 sports achieving grade point averages over 3.0. SEMO's football team posted its highest mark in program history with a 3.05 GPA and the women's cross country team did the same with its department-high 3.84 GPA.

Overall, SEMO's Department of Athletics finished the spring semester with a 3.34 GPA and, for the year, accumulated a 3.35.

A total of 76 student-athletes received their degrees, including 18 in the fall and a record 58 in the spring. Additionally, 121 student-athletes made either the Dean's or President's Lists at SEMO.

The Redhawks began the 2022-23 campaign by registering a 3.36 GPA in the fall, its highest fall semester GPA in seven years. Eleven teams turned in a GPA of 3.1 or better that semester. SEMO's baseball (3.45), men's cross country (3.68), men's track & field (3.47) and football (2.97) teams all achieved their best fall term GPAs ever.

All this on top of another successful competition year in which SEMO captures its second OVC Commissioner’s Cup title in the past three seasons.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.