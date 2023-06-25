Let's Talk Business: Developing Skills for New Business Opportunities

July 2nd is the registration deadline for the new cohort of students in Codefi’s workforce development program Code Labs. This 10-month training program, that is no cost to participants, serves not just as a workforce development program but also as an economic development engine for Southeast Missouri.

Code Labs is a local tech education and on-the-job training program provided by experienced software developers to adults in rural communities in Missouri. Now more than ever, companies are looking for talented people to help them build better technology.

The design of the program is such that it can be engaged by individuals looking to develop new skills to find a new job, or even for employees that are looking to advance their careers within their existing company or organization with advanced skills training.

For Southeast Missouri the impact is clear; over the lifetime of the program graduates have found a 97%-plus job placement rate with an opportunity to significantly increase their earning potential. These new skills add an additional dynamic to the workforce capability in our region expanding opportunity for business growth and success right here.

For more information on the upcoming program visit the Code Labs website at (https://www.codefiworks.com/codelabs/)