Two-Minute Drill: Women's Basketball Announces New Coaching Staff Members For 2023-24

Southeast Missouri Women's Basketball has hired three new coaches and a Director of Basketball Operations and Player Development to the staff for the 2023-24 season, the program announced Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Shareka Maner, Gabby Green, Danielle Sanderlin and Jack Zillner will all join Coach Rekha Patterson's staff this summer to go through summer workouts with the team.

A native of Spring Hill, Fla., Coach Maner comes to Southeast Missouri after previously serving as the Head Coach at St. Andrews University, a NAIA-member in North Carolina, from 2021-2023.

Coach Gabby Green comes to SEMO after previously serving as the video coordinator at University of Pacific and San José State.

As a player, she was a member of the 2013 Team USA Women's Basketball U-19 World Championship team that went undefeated, winning the gold medal in Lithuania. After college she participated in the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks training camp and spent a year playing professionally overseas.

Danielle Sanderlin will join the Redhawks coaching staff following her time on the AAU circuit with the DC Queens Elite AAU program.

As a player, Sanderlin competed at Division I Canisius College, a member of the MAAC conference, from 2017-2020.

Jack Zillner joins the Redhawks coaching staff as the Director of Basketball Operations and Player Development. Prior to joining the Redhawks, Zillner served as the women's basketball graduate assistant over the past two seasons ('21-'23) at the University of Kansas.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.