Two-Minute Drill: Baseball Wins OVC Team Sportsmanship Award

Southeast Missouri's baseball team is the recipient of the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference Team Sportsmanship Award.

Voted on by the student-athletes and coaches of the respective sports, the team awards are bestowed upon the Conference squads deemed to have best exhibited the standards of sportsmanship and ethical behavior as outlined by the OVC and NCAA. Included in the areas for evaluation are the conduct of student-athletes, coaches, staff and administrators and fans.

The 2022-23 school year marks the 18th year the team sportsmanship honors have been awarded. This marks the second-straight award for the Redhawks Baseball team.

In 1995, the Ohio Valley Conference implemented a first-of-its-kind "Sportsmanship Statement," a policy promoting principles of fair play, ethical conduct and respect for one's opponent. The statement answered the challenge of the NCAA Presidents Commission to improve sportsmanship in collegiate athletics and has become a model for others to follow across the nation.

In addition to the Team Sportsmanship award, SEMO Baseball placed five players on the 2023 All-Ohio Valley Conference Baseball teams. Starting pitcher Noah Niznik earned First-Team All-OVC honors, while outfielder Josh Cameron and starting pitcher Haden Dow were second-team selections. Pitchers Gavin Johnston and Eddie White each made the league's All-Freshman Team.

