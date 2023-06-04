Let's Talk Business: Topping Out a Great New Development in Cape Girardeau

This Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Century Casino will host a “Topping Out” Ceremony as Penzel construction sets the final structural steel beam in place on the new Casino Hotel tower. This is a common celebration stage of major construction projects but the broader representation of the regional business impact of the casino is great for Southeast Missouri.

Originally opened in 2012 as the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, and acquired by Century Casinos in December 2019 the economic impact on Cape Girardeau over the past decade has been an important boon for the community and region.

The Casino currently employs over 250 people from throughout the region and draws visitors to the community daily. Updates, changes, and investments over the past few years have kept the property viable and competitive in the regional market and the new 67 room hotel addition will add to the continued growth and investment in downtown Cape.

The Casino continues to be a good community partner, supporting the City of Cape Girardeu with annual resources of roughly $2.5 Million dollars that are to be reinvested into the growth of the community. The recent announcement of City of Cape Girardeau support for Houck Stadium is an example of those funds at work.

This Wednesday’s “Topping Out” event will be a celebration of the future the Century Casino brings to our region and the continued investment and support for our regional growth and business success. I hope you will join us at 10:00am on Wednesday morning.