In Steamboat Springs, Colorado, there's a rare sulfur cave where people are forbidden to go. The air is full of toxic fumes, and sulfuric acid drips from the ceiling. But Aaron Scott, the co-host of NPR's science podcast Short Wave, grew up nearby and dreamed of exploring it as a kid. So when he heard that a team of scientists were going in, he couldn't pass up the chance.

