Let's Talk Business: Spring Graduation and Workforce

Last weekend was the kickoff for commencement season as some area High Schools and Southeast Missouri State University held their graduation ceremonies. The pomp and circumstance of spring continues over the course of the next two weeks as other area high schools hold their events and prepare to send their students off to their next adventure, many of which will see the workforce as the next opportunity.

In their press release last week SEMO announced a graduating class this past weekend of 1,414 students. This includes 1026 students completing their undergraduate degree, 367 master’s graduates, and an additional 21 specialist candidates completing their studies.

From dozens of high schools throughout southeast Missouri we will see even more graduates moving onto their next opportunity in work or education as well. Whether it’s the 11 students that graduated last Friday from Zalma High School in Bollinger County, or the 367 that will cross the stage from Jackson High School this coming Friday. Workforce pool is certainly getting a little more active this spring.

In a recent Wall Street Journal podcast discussion with soon to be college graduates, one of the key takeaways for future employers is the coming generation is interested in the long-term potential. LaSalle Network CEO Tom Gimbel stated, “They want to know that there is career development, there's career progression, there's some sort of mentorship, that at the end of the day, people care about me.”

The southeast Missouri region is best served by working hard to attract these graduates to job opportunities in the region to help grow our economy. Now is a great time to reach out to the SEMO Career Services office to connect with this great new class of graduates. Call 573-651-2583 or email careerservices@semo.edu to learn more.