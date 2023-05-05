© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
SE Connect/Focus on Southeast
SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: SEMO Athletics, Eclipses and SEMO History

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published May 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT
Focus on SE April 2023.png

On this episode we will be talking about the Redhawks appearance in the NCAA tournament with SEMO Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke.

Brenda Newbern, Executive Director of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau – provides details on the Missouri Solar Eclipse Expo happening in July 2023.

Dr. Joel Rhodes from Southeast’s Department of History and Anthropology will share some of the highlights in the university’s history as it celebrates its sesquicentennial year.

Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
