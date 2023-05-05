Focus on Southeast: SEMO Athletics, Eclipses and SEMO History

On this episode we will be talking about the Redhawks appearance in the NCAA tournament with SEMO Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke.

Brenda Newbern, Executive Director of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau – provides details on the Missouri Solar Eclipse Expo happening in July 2023.

Dr. Joel Rhodes from Southeast’s Department of History and Anthropology will share some of the highlights in the university’s history as it celebrates its sesquicentennial year.