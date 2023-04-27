Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Win Second-Straight OVC Tournament Crown

For the second consecutive year, the SEMO Women’s Tennis team is headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The Redhawks secured back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championships last weekend at the OVC Tournament held in Paducah. The Redhawks, who also won the OVC Regular Season title this year, defeated SIU Edwardsville 4-2 in the championship match.

With the tournament championship, SEMO improved its overall record this season to 17-2, and they have won their last 16 consecutive matches. Since 2021, SEMO women's tennis has now won two OVC regular-season championships and two OVC Tournament titles.

In addition to the championship, Daniela Hlacikova was named OVC Player of the Year and five players received All-OVC honors. Joining Hlacikova on the All-OVC First Team were Romana Tarajova and Ksenia Shikanova, who were also recognized as an all-conference doubles tandem. Vivian Lai and Teona Velkoska earned second team honors.

SEMO’s record-setting season will continue next weekend at the NCAA Women’s Tennis tournament. They will find out their destination and opponent during the NCAA Selection Show on Monday at 5 p.m., streamed live on NCAA.com.

The Redhawks tennis championship marks the fifth OVC championship for SEMO's Department of Athletics this school year.

