Bollinger County Tornado Volunteer Information

Clean-up is underway after a tornado touched down in Glenallen and the surrounding area in Bollinger County on April 5.

There are many opportunities for volunteers to give time and donations to help this community. The Salvation Army and United Way have set up recovery funds to help with relief efforts, and the East Missouri Action Agency is accepting donations of essential items, as well.

To donate to relief efforts:

Salvation Army

Text STORM to 51555 or visit www.helpsalvationarmy.org and look for "Bollinger County Tornadoes" donation page.

United Way

Text BOCO to 26989, call (573) 334-9634, visit unitedwayofsemo.org/boco-recovery-fund, or give at the Bank of Missouri in Marble Hill

East Missouri Action Agency

Drop off essential items at 403 Parkway Dr, Park Hills, MO 63601 or give on PayPal.

For more information on the clean-up, visit the Bollinger County Sheriff's Facebook page.