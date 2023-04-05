SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: Workforce Development in Southeast Missouri
Workforce development is defined as initiatives that educate and train individuals to meet the needs of current and future business and industry in order to maintain a sustainable competitive economic environment.
What does workforce development look like in southeast Missouri? To find out, we sat down with Dan Presson, Director of Career Services and Interim Vice President for Economic and Workforce Development and Rob Gilligan, President and CEO of the Cape Chamber.