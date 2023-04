April 4, 2023 - Election Results

For a complete list of election results in Cape Girardeau County, visit Election Results - Cape Girardeau County (capecounty.us).

Cape Girardeau County voter turnout: 16.67%

Cape Girardeau County adult use marijuana 3% sales tax

Yes 6,734 (74.15%)

No 2,347 (25.85%)

Cape Girardeau adult use marijuana 3% sales tax

Yes 2,424 (73.43%)

No 877 (26.57%)

Jackson adult use marijuana 3% sales tax

Yes 1,347 (75.50%)

No 437 (24.50%)

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Trustees (Vote for 2)

Diane Howard 4,494 (30.26%)

Nancy K. Johnson 3,846 (25.90%)

William Lewis 2,967 (19.98%)

Richard J. Swartz 3.467 (23.34%)

Write In 78 (0.53%)

Cape Girardeau School District No. 63 Board of Education (Vote for 3)

Jared W. Ritter 1,874 (22.87%)

Missy Nieveen Phegley 1,542 (18.82%)

Kim G. Swartz 1,520 (18.55%)

Roy Diamond, Jr. 694 (8.47%)

Casey Lee Cook 1,706 (20.82%)

Sommer Shardae McCauley 336 (4.10%)

Byron D. Bonner 493 (6.02%)

Write In 30 (0.37%)

Jackson R-2 School District Board of Education (Vote for 3)

Brandon Parker Pylate 2,636 (21.26%)

Christine Warren 2,860 (23.06%)

Gregory S. Farrow 3.062 (24.69%)

Bruce V. Thomas 2,101 (16.94%)

Darcy L. Lilley 1,654 (13.34%)

Write In 87 (0.70%)

Jackson R-2 School District Proposition 1

Yes 2,198 (43.03%)

No 2,721 (53.26%)

Jackson R-2 School District Proposition N

Yes 2,198 (43.03%)

No 2,910 (56.97%)

