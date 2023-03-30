Two-Minute Drill: Former Redhawk Dylan Dodd Scheduled to Make Major League Debut for Atlanta on Apr. 4

Former Southeast Missouri starting pitcher Dylan Dodd is scheduled to make his Major League Baseball debut with the Atlanta Braves when he will start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Apr. 4.

The game, scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m., CT, will air live on Bally Sports Midwest.

A native of Danville, Illinois, Dodd learned early Sunday that he would be making the start.

Prior to Sunday, Dodd pitched in five spring training games for the Braves tossing a total of 18 innings over three starts. He posted a 2.00 ERA and allowed four earned runs, 15 hits and four walks to go along with 20 strikeouts in that span.

Dodd became SEMO's highest draft pick when he was selected by Atlanta in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He spent the last season and a half working his way up the Braves minor league system.

His senior season at SEMO, Dodd was named 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year, helping lead the Redhawks to the OVC Regular Season and Tournament Championships, including a trip to an NCAA Regional. He recorded a 9-2 record and 3.17 ERA in 15 starts on the mound. Dodd led the OVC in strikeouts, innings, wins and games started, and ranked second in ERA.

Dodd also claimed Second-Team Collegiate Baseball All-America, First-Team All-OVC and Second-Team All-American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings NCAA Division I South All-Region honors during his final season as a Redhawk.

