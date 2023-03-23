Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Track & Field Picks Up Six OVC Weekly Awards

Southeast Missouri Track & Field picked up six all-conference weekly awards from the Ohio Valley Conference to start the outdoor season.

Parker Feuerborn, Chris Johnson (Co-Male & Freshman), Breanna Miles, Jaden Kight, and Clara Billing all earned weekly awards from the conference for their performance last weekend at the South Alabama Invite.

Feuerborn was selected as the OVC Co-Male Field Athlete of the Week having finished second out of 16 competitors in the men's hammer throw.

Chris Johnson picked up a pair of awards. Johnson earned Co-Male Track Athlete of the Week as well as Freshman of the Week honors after finishing in first in the men's 100-meter dash, setting a new personal-best. He also finished in third place in the men's 200-meter dash and won the men's long jump.

Breanna Miles was selected as the Co-Female Track Athlete of the Week for her first place finish in both the 400-meter and 200-meter dash.

Jaden Kight, the senior from Whitewater, Mo., earned Co-Female Field Athlete of the Week for her performance in the javelin.

Freshman Clara Billing won the Female Freshman of the Week award after she finished first in the women's pole vault, as well as eighth place in the 200-meter.

SEMO Track & Field will host its only outdoor home meet – the Joe Haines Invitational – next weekend, March 31 and April 1 at the Abe Stuber Track & Field Complex.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.