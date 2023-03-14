The USDA is making sure your organic food is organic. But what does that mean?

Americans make a lot of choices in our grocery stores. Paper or plastic. Store or name brand?

But the choice the USDA is worried about right now is whether you know you’re putting organic or regular produce into your cart. Does it make a difference? Is it even really organic?

This month, the USDA is implementing stronger oversight of organic products in order to reduce fraud. For a growing number of Americans buying organic, that’s good news. The industry reached $63 billion in sales between 2020 and 2021.

So, what does that organic label actually mean? And what kind of benefits can you expect?

