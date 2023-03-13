SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: SEMO University's Sesquicentennial Events and a Visit to the Archives of Kent Library
This episode is all about SEMO’s sesquicentennial which kicks off on March 22, 2023. We will not only discuss plans for the year-long celebration but also look back at some events in the university’s history with Kent Library’s special collections and archives librarian Tyson Koenig.
We began by talking with Katie Krodinger. She is Director of New Student Programs and co-chair of the sesquicentennial committee.