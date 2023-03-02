Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Women Win OVC Indoor Track & Field Championship

SEMO women's track and field won the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championship held last week in Birmingham. It was the Women's team eighth indoor title, and their first since 2013. Head coach Eric Crumpecker was selected as the OVC Women's Coach of the Year.

The Redhawks women dominated the field en route to the championship crown, finishing with 183.50 total points, 80 points ahead of second place Little Rock.

Sophomore Taylor Fox stole the show by winning two awards. Fox won the Female Athlete of the Championship and also took home the Female Track Athlete of the Year. Fox took the top spot on the podium in the mile she crossed the finish line in 4:55.14. Fox also took home the gold in the 800-meter with a time of 2:12.99. She also was a part of the women’s distance medley team that finished first.

Other notable performances by the Redhawk women include junior Breanna Miles, who broke the 200-meter school record for the second time this season on day one of the championship, later earning a silver medal in the final.

Clara Billing took home the gold medal in the women's pole vault, Katie Wegmann finished first in the women's 3000-meter, and Piper Klinger won the women’s weight throw.

The Redhawks men finished third as a team at the Indoor Championships, and had a pair of award winners. Junior Luke Hatfield-Jackson won Field Athlete of the Year, while Tanner Koontz won Male Freshman of the Year.

The Redhawks will kickoff the outdoor season next, and will host the Joey Haines Invitation at the Abe Stuber Track & Field Complex on campus on March 31 and April 1.

