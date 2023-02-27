© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Show Logo.png
SE Connect/Focus on Southeast
SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: SEMO President Discusses Plans for University's Sesquicentennial Celebration

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published February 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST
Carlos Vargas.png
Dr. Carlos Vargas, President of Southeast Missouri State University

On this edition of the program, Dr. Carlos Vargas shares plans for Southeast Missouri State University's sesquicentennial celebration which kicks off on March, 22, 2023.

Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods