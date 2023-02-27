SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: SEMO President Discusses Plans for University's Sesquicentennial Celebration
On this edition of the program, Dr. Carlos Vargas shares plans for Southeast Missouri State University's sesquicentennial celebration which kicks off on March, 22, 2023.