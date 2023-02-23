Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Gymnast Jordan Jones Recipient of Coaches Choice Award

Jordan Jones of women's gymnastics was selected by all five Midwest Independent Conference coaches to be this week's recipient of the Coaches Choice Award.

Here is what Head Coach Ashley Lawson had to say about the Senior from Buford, Ga., "Jordan has been a fearless leader in and out of the gym in her 4 years. Last year, she had a season ending knee injury that took her out the last half of season. She decided against surgery and rehabbed and worked hard over the summer and pre-season to get back into all lineups (bars, beam and floor) and be one of our top contributors. Last Friday, ONE year and a week from the date of her blowing out her knee, she suffered a career ending injury and tore her Achilles during her floor routine. It was devastating to the team and the team struggled to regain their composure after our floor rotation while Jordan was away being looked at. Once the 4 minute touch had ended, Jordan crutched her way to our team corral and was the biggest cheerleader for our team. The impact and heart that Jordan has for our team in undeniable. She is the heartbeat of this team and in a devastating time, she found it within her to still put the team first."

The award is the first of the season for Jones, and she is the second Redhawk to garner the honor in 2023 (Lindsey Moffitt). SEMO Gymnastics returns home to Houck Field House for Senior Night next Friday, March 3.

