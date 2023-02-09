Focus on Southeast: New Members of the SEMO Family - Nora Bouzihay and Wendell Snodgrass

We meet two new members of the SEMO Family: Nora Bouzihay is Assistant to the President for Equity Initiatives and Wendell Snodgrass is the Vice President of University Advancement. They both started their tenure at SEMO on December 1, 2022.

Bouzihay began her career with Arkansas State University first as an academic success coach then as assistant director of multicultural affairs before becoming the interim director of multicultural affairs. In that role, she redesigned trainings, developed programs to contribute to the success of underrepresented student populations, and maintained campus and community partnerships.

Snodgrass has served as the vice president for institutional advancement for the University of Texas Permian Basin in Odessa since 2018. During his tenure, the number of alumni giving to the university has more than doubled. Prior to that, he served as vice president for advancement and university relations at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin. There, his team exceeded fundraising goals and annual fund objectives each year in addition to increasing alumni giving each year.