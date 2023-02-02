Two-Minute Drill: Three Redhawks Bring Home Conference Awards

Another week and the awards keep rolling in for SEMO Redhawk student-athletes. Three Redhawks earned weekly conference honors for their performances.

Lydia Webb of Southeast Missouri women's gymnastics picked up Gymnast of the Week honors from the Midwest Independent Conference announced Wednesday. The junior from Wylie, Texas, competed in the All-Around category for SEMO on both Friday against Texas Woman's and on Sunday at the Ball State Quad Meet. She registered a 39.250 Friday night, followed by a 37.550 on Sunday afternoon. Her performance on Friday evening helped anchor a record-breaking performance by the Redhawks, who set a program record with a team score of 196.175.

Track & Field's Dylan Clark was selected as the Ohio Valley Conference Male Field Athlete of the Week for his performance at the Indiana Relays this past weekend. The graduate student from Arnold, Mo. finished in fourth place out of 23 athletes during Saturday's competition in the men's weight throw. Clark heaved the weight a distance of 66-8 (20.32m) which set a new personal-best for his career.

Rahmena Henderson of women's basketball was selected as this week's Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week. Henderson led the Redhawks to a victory last Thursday night by tallying a game-high 19 points coming off the bench for SEMO against Tennessee State. Henderson came off the bench in Saturday's matchup and scored 12 points against the first-place Eastern Illinois Panthers. She shot 66% from the field over the two matchups.

