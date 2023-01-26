© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SEMO-Primary-Logo-RGB.jpg
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.Local support for the Two-Minute Drill is provided by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Track & Field Athletes Rank Among Nation’s Best

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published January 26, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST
athletes of the week.jpg
SEMO Athletics
/
Athletes of the Week - Parker Feuerborn and Luke Hatfield-Jackson

Senior Luke Hatfield-Jackson and Freshman Parker Feuerborn were selected as the Ohio Valley Conference Male Field Athlete and Male Freshman Athlete of the Week, respectively, the league announced Wednesday afternoon, January 25, 2023.

For Hatfield-Jackson, the award marks the second time in the 2022-23 campaign that he has garnered the award.

The Arnold, Mo-native picked up another victory at the John Gartland Invite in the men's high jump. Hatfield-Jackson set the Indiana State facility record along with the SEMO school record reaching a height of 7 feet - 0.5 inches (2.15m) to take first place in the event.

Currently, Hatfield-Jackson ranks eighth in the NCAA in the high jump.

Parker Feuerborn was selected as the Male Freshman of the Week in the Ohio Valley Conference for his performance in the men's weight throw.

Feuerborn achieved a personal-best in the event and in doing so set a SEMO school record, the John Gartland Invite record, and the Indiana State facility record with a throw of 71 feet - 08.75 inches (21.86m) to win the event.

For Feuerborn, the performance has him ranked 12th in the NCAA men's weight throw and this week's award is the first of his career.

The Redhawks men are currently ranked 10th among Men’s Indoor Track & Field programs in the Midwest Region

SEMO track & field will be back in action on Friday & Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at the Indiana Relays in Bloomington, Ind.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter @SEMORedhawks.

Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
See stories by Nate Saverino