Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Track & Field Athletes Rank Among Nation’s Best

Senior Luke Hatfield-Jackson and Freshman Parker Feuerborn were selected as the Ohio Valley Conference Male Field Athlete and Male Freshman Athlete of the Week, respectively, the league announced Wednesday afternoon, January 25, 2023.

For Hatfield-Jackson, the award marks the second time in the 2022-23 campaign that he has garnered the award.

The Arnold, Mo-native picked up another victory at the John Gartland Invite in the men's high jump. Hatfield-Jackson set the Indiana State facility record along with the SEMO school record reaching a height of 7 feet - 0.5 inches (2.15m) to take first place in the event.

Currently, Hatfield-Jackson ranks eighth in the NCAA in the high jump.

Parker Feuerborn was selected as the Male Freshman of the Week in the Ohio Valley Conference for his performance in the men's weight throw.

Feuerborn achieved a personal-best in the event and in doing so set a SEMO school record, the John Gartland Invite record, and the Indiana State facility record with a throw of 71 feet - 08.75 inches (21.86m) to win the event.

For Feuerborn, the performance has him ranked 12th in the NCAA men's weight throw and this week's award is the first of his career.

The Redhawks men are currently ranked 10th among Men’s Indoor Track & Field programs in the Midwest Region

SEMO track & field will be back in action on Friday & Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at the Indiana Relays in Bloomington, Ind.

