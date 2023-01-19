Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks in Three Sports Collect Conference Accolades

Redhawk student-athletes continue to collect conference honors in 2023.

Southeast Missouri women's gymnastics' Lindsey Moffitt was selected as this week's Midwest Independent Conference Coaches Choice Award winner. Moffitt, a Ferris, Texas-native, competed in three events this past weekend for the Redhawks registering a 9.475 on the Bars, a 9.650 on Beam, and a 9.700 floor routine to help lead SEMO to a victory over Greenville and MIC-member Centenary.

Track & Field senior Serena Williams was awarded the Ohio Valley Conference Female Co-Field Athlete of the Week. Last weekend at the Redhawks Invite in Cape Girardeau, Williams captured first-place in two events, including a new personal-best in the women's high jump with a final leap of 5'5" (1.65m).

Meanwhile, Redhawks point guard Phillip Russell picked up his first Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week honor. A native of St. Louis, Russell averaged 26.6 points, five assists and 1.5 steals to lead SEMO to a pair of victories last week. His 37-point performance on Saturday at Morehead State tied SEMO's NCAA Division I single-game scoring record, and are the most by any OVC player this year.

Russell and the Redhawks began a three-game homestand at the Show Me Center last night. SEMO Basketball will host doubleheaders against Tennessee Tech on Saturday, and versus Tennessee State next Thursday, Jan. 26.

