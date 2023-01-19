© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.Local support for the Two-Minute Drill is provided by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks in Three Sports Collect Conference Accolades

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published January 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST
SEMO Athletics
Redhawks point guard Phillip Russell.

Redhawk student-athletes continue to collect conference honors in 2023.

Southeast Missouri women's gymnastics' Lindsey Moffitt was selected as this week's Midwest Independent Conference Coaches Choice Award winner. Moffitt, a Ferris, Texas-native, competed in three events this past weekend for the Redhawks registering a 9.475 on the Bars, a 9.650 on Beam, and a 9.700 floor routine to help lead SEMO to a victory over Greenville and MIC-member Centenary.

Track & Field senior Serena Williams was awarded the Ohio Valley Conference Female Co-Field Athlete of the Week. Last weekend at the Redhawks Invite in Cape Girardeau, Williams captured first-place in two events, including a new personal-best in the women's high jump with a final leap of 5'5" (1.65m).

Meanwhile, Redhawks point guard Phillip Russell picked up his first Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week honor. A native of St. Louis, Russell averaged 26.6 points, five assists and 1.5 steals to lead SEMO to a pair of victories last week. His 37-point performance on Saturday at Morehead State tied SEMO's NCAA Division I single-game scoring record, and are the most by any OVC player this year.

Russell and the Redhawks began a three-game homestand at the Show Me Center last night. SEMO Basketball will host doubleheaders against Tennessee Tech on Saturday, and versus Tennessee State next Thursday, Jan. 26.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.

Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
