Listen to two specials from PRX and APM honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today, beginning at 1pm.

Learn more about the specials here:

Justin Holland: The Guitar's Black Pioneer (APM):

https://www.apmdistribution.org/apm-presents/2023/justin-holland/

King's Last March (APM/PRX):

https://features.apmreports.org/arw/king/c1.html

Copyright 2023 KRCU Public Radio