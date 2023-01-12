Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Earn Conference Honors to Kickoff 2023

A pair of Redhawk student-athletes in different sports earned conference honors to kickoff the new year!

SEMO Gymnastics' freshman Taylor Ingle was selected as the Newcomer of the Week in the Midwest Independent Conference. Ingle, a Coppell, Texas-native, made her Redhawks debut on Sunday competing in all-four rotations. The Freshman was slotted in the number one spot in both the bars and floor routine(s), and was in the second position for the beam and vault.

Ingle finished second with a score of 38.275 in the 'All-Around' category to put a stamp on an impressive freshman debut.

The Redhawks Gymnastics team competes in its home opener on Saturday at 2 p.m. inside Houck Field House.

Meanwhile, Luke Hatfield-Jackson was selected as the Ohio Valley Conference Co-Male Field Athlete of the Week for his efforts in the men's high jump at the Edmonds-Wilt Invitational back in December.

Hatfield-Jackson won the men's high jump competition on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the meet hosted by Purdue with a leap of 6-10 ¾ (2.10m).

SEMO Track & Field will also be in action at home on Saturday at the 2023 Redhawks Invite. Competition will get underway at Noon from the SEMO Recreation Center. Admission is free and open to the public.

