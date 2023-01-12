© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Going Public: Area Non-Profits Come Together to Recruit Volunteers

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published January 12, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST
A volunteer peels sweet potatoes.
A Volunteer Fair will be held on Sunday, January 15 in hopes of matching volunteers to local agencies. The event will be held in the Salvation Army gymnasium from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Over 40 non-profit organizations in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area are in need of volunteers. Residents are encouraged to check out what groups need their help and learn more about area non-profits to find an organization that is a fit.

We spoke with Elizabeth Shelton, Executive Director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri and Mark Hotop, Volunteer Coordinator with Voices for Children/CASA to learn more about the event.

Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
