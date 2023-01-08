Let's Talk Business: Technology Advancement in AI and Impact on Business

Business has always been impacted and many times enhanced with the advance of technology. As digital technology advances continue at a rapid pace, new innovations in areas like Artificial Intelligence or AI can mean new opportunities and even threats to business as usual.

I’m Rob Gilligan, President and CEO of the Cape Chamber, Let’s Talk Business

Growing up as a Sci Fi fan moves like 2001: A Space Odyssey and books like Isaac Asimov’s I Robot created this idea that AI development was about making technology sentient, meaning “able to perceive or feel”. But as we watch technology advance in the AI space, it’s not as much about the humanistic advances as it is the information advance. A new program released recently by OpenAI is called ChatGPT and it can take a simple prompt or question and provide well developed feedback.

To just explore the tool I thought I would ask it a simple question for today; “How will AI affect business”, in the mater of a few seconds this was the reply:

AI has the potential to revolutionize many aspects of business and industry. It can be used to automate various tasks and processes, such as data analysis and customer service, which can help businesses to be more efficient and productive. Additionally, AI can be used to improve decision-making and strategy, by providing businesses with valuable insights and predictions based on data.

There are also many potential applications for AI in the field of marketing, where it can be used to personalize customer experiences, improve targeting and segmentation, and optimize advertising campaigns.

Overall, the adoption of AI by businesses is likely to lead to increased efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness, but it will also bring about some challenges, such as the potential for job displacement. It is important for businesses to carefully consider the potential impacts of AI and to develop strategies for managing and mitigating any negative consequences.

Certainly, an interesting new tool for consideration. Staying aware and on top of technology can be both advantageous for opportunity as well as important for relevancy.