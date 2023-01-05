Two-Minute Drill: Gieg Wins Rimington Award as Top Center in the FCS

SEMO Redhawks football center Zack Gieg has been named the winner of the Rimington Award for the Division I Football Championship Subdivision. The Rimington Award is given annually to the top center in the nation at each level of college football.

A senior from Morgan Hill, California, Gieg was also named First-Team All-Ohio Valley Conference and Second-Team Stats Perform All-American this season. The Redhawks advanced to the FCS Playoffs this season, finishing with a 9-3 record. Gieg helped anchor an offensive line that produced 35.6 points, 225.6 rushing yards and 242.6 passing yards per game.

The award winners are selected by Jason Dannelly, coordinator of the Rimington Award and longtime writer of college football in non-FBS divisions as part of the continued tradition of one of College Football's most prestigious awards. Dannelly was the founder of the Victory Sports Network and has been a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) for over 20 years.

Gieg is the third SEMO player to win the coveted award in program history, following Sean Middleton in 2010 and Eugene Amano in 2003.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.