Focus on Southeast: E-Sports at SEMO and Latest from Department of Engineering & Technology

Esports is a rapidly growing industry that offers a form of sport competition through video games. Just like traditional sports, Southeast students wanted a gaming space to gather, play, compete, and relax, so the university built one. We spoke with Ricky Reed, Esports coordinator and Logan Dunlap, the Vice President of the Esports club to learn more.

SEMO’s Department of Engineering and Technology offers students the opportunity to major in anything from engineering to computer technology or technology management to professional pilot. Dr. Brad Deken is the chair of the department and he stopped by to talk accreditation, some grant funding and much more.