SE Connect/Focus on Southeast
SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: E-Sports at SEMO and Latest from Department of Engineering & Technology

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published January 5, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST
Southeast Missouri State University
Esports is a rapidly growing industry that offers a form of sport competition through video games. Just like traditional sports, Southeast students wanted a gaming space to gather, play, compete, and relax, so the university built one. We spoke with Ricky Reed, Esports coordinator and Logan Dunlap, the Vice President of the Esports club to learn more.

SEMO’s Department of Engineering and Technology offers students the opportunity to major in anything from engineering to computer technology or technology management to professional pilot. Dr. Brad Deken is the chair of the department and he stopped by to talk accreditation, some grant funding and much more.

Southeast Missouri State UniversityeSports
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
