Overnight Transformer Fire and Other Incidents Leave Over 1,300 Without Power In Cape Girardeau

Overnight high wind gusts, blowing snow and sinking temperatures have taken their toll on the region.

Around 5 a.m. the City of Cape Girardeau announced via Facebook that they would be opening an additional warming center site at 8 a.m. after a generator issue at the Osage Center.

According to the post, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to an overnight transformer fire 'and other incidents' that left over 1,300 customers without power.

At around 8 a.m. the Ameren outage site showed 2,191 customers without power. Ameren staff are battling temperatures below zero to restore power as quickly as possible.

Updates and outage reporting can be found the Ameren's Outage Reporting page.

The National Weather Service showed an actual air temperature of -4 just after 8 a.m. with a windchill of -25. Today's highs are expected to reach near 11 with a west wind between 14 to 20 mph, and gusts over 30 mph.

Cape Girardeau area warming center updates and information can be found on the City's website.

A full list of warming centers across Missouri can be found on the MO DHSS website.