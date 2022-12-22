Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Athletics Sacks Hunger During 2022 Football Season

The Southeast Missouri Department of Athletics teamed up with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, Sikeston Jaycees, TAG Truck Center and Ford & Liley Countertops to Sack Hunger this past 2022 football season.

For every quarterback sack against opposing teams this year, Sikeston Jaycees, TAG Truck Center and Ford & Liley Countertops each donated $100 to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank. Every $1 donated to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank provides four meals, which means each Redhawk sack will supply 1,200 meals to families facing hunger in the southeast Missouri region.

This season, the Redhawks defense tallied 28 quarterback sacks. And on Wednesday night, Sikeston Jaycees, TAG Truck Center and Ford & Liley Countertops - along with head football coach Tom Matukewicz - presented a check for $8,400 to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank at the Redhawks Men’s Basketball game against SIU.

In all, the Redhawks and the Sack Hunger partners helped supply 33,600 meals to families in Southeast Missouri.

River Radio, the official radio broadcast partner of SEMO Athletics, also supported the campaign by airing public service announcements during Redhawk football broadcasts throughout the 2022 season.

Fans who wish to join the Redhawks in the fight against hunger can donate to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank at SEMOFoodBank.org .

